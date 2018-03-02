The Iditarod National Historic Trail

https://www.flickr.com/photos/blmalaska/albums/72157661977655964/with/29638295844/
Musher on Iditarod Trail between Kaltag and Unalakleet. [Photo by Bob Wick (BLM)]
This show is all about the Iditarod National Historic Trail. This isn’t your average Iditarod dog mushing show though, this is also a celebration. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the national trail system, which includes the Iditarod trail. The Iditarod Trail is the only winter trail in the National Trails System and the only Congressionally-designated National Historic Trail in Alaska. Join us for an in-depth discussion on the history of trails in the United States and of our very own Iditarod Trail.

 

GUESTS:

HOSTS: 

RECORDED: Friday, February 21st, 2017 at Campbell Creek Science Center.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 21st, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

