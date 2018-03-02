The “bathroom” bill in Alaska

Hometown Alaska will address choices voters will soon make on the future of Anchorage in our next two shows. Coming up first, we’ll have both an advocate and opponent of Proposition 1, an ordinance that would regulate gender in public bathrooms by birth certificate rather than identity. It is a divisive topic, but we’re planning on a civil and informative discussion and welcome your calls.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

Jim Minnery , Alaska Family Council

, Alaska Family Council Kati Ward, Fair Anchorage

