The new Providence Alaska Comprehensive Pediatric Emergency Care Facility

Those who have never visited a hospital emergency room, especially at night, have fortunately missed what can be a very eye opening experience. Actually that is one of several reasons why pediatric patients need their own emergency care space. Join Dr. Thad Woodard for a discussion about the new Providence pediatric emergency facility on this program.

GUEST:

Sandra Horning, MD, pediatric emergency medicine specialist and Director Providence Alaska Medical Center Pediatric ER

pediatric emergency medicine specialist and Director Providence Alaska Medical Center Pediatric ER Holly Legere, Child Life Specialist, Providence Alaska Medical Center

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 5, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: