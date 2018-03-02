The new Providence Alaska Comprehensive Pediatric Emergency Care Facility

Those who have never visited a hospital emergency room, especially at night, have fortunately missed what can be a very eye opening experience. Actually that is one of several reasons why pediatric patients need their own emergency care space. Join Dr. Thad Woodard for a discussion about the new Providence pediatric emergency facility on this program.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Sandra Horning, MD, pediatric emergency medicine specialist and Director Providence Alaska Medical Center Pediatric ER
- Holly Legere, Child Life Specialist, Providence Alaska Medical Center
LINKS:
- Link to Newsweek article about child health specialists
- Short video of Duke Health pediatric emergency specialist discussing pediatric emergency care
- Short video of the day in the life of a pediatric ER nurse
- Providence earns Comprehensive Pediatric Emergency Care Facility certification
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 5, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
