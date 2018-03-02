The new Providence Alaska Comprehensive Pediatric Emergency Care Facility

Those who have never visited a hospital emergency room, especially at night, have fortunately missed what can be a very eye opening experience. Actually that is one of several reasons why pediatric patients need their own emergency care space. Join Dr. Thad Woodard for a discussion about the new Providence pediatric emergency facility on this program.

 

GUEST:
  • Sandra Horning, MD, pediatric emergency medicine specialist and Director Providence Alaska Medical Center Pediatric ER
  • Holly Legere, Child Life Specialist, Providence Alaska Medical Center

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
  • Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, March 5, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

