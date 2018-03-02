What would happen if we tap into the Permanent Fund?

By -
An Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. sign in the office in Juneau, March 14, 2016. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Politicians on both sides say we need to tap into the Permanent Fund in order to close the state’s multi-billion dollar budget gap. But how would that draw on the $66 billion dollar fund be structured? And how might it affect the longevity of the state’s largest investment account?

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

  • Angela Rodell – Permanent Fund Corporation CEO
  • Joe Geldhof – Permanent Fund Defenders

 

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

