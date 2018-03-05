Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Walker seeks to deepen trade ties with China

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska exported more than $1.3 billion worth of goods to China in 2017. China is the top consumer of Alaska goods. During a press conference in Anchorage today, Walker said he wants to increase that trade.

Governor Walker pushes for fiscal solution: “The worst plan is no plan”

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker said today he’s heard from legislative staff that committee hearings are moving appropriately on budget discussions. but he says he’s disappointed that the House and Senate are still struggling to find consensus.

Public testimony backs stable or increased state budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Ninety people focused on funding services. Most of the other 11 asked for spending cuts.

House majority down two members

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

However, the Alaska House likely won’t consider bills that would require a close vote this week. That’s because the House majority coalition will be two members short.

Murkowski backs bill to ID school threats

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is co-sponsoring a school safety bill, one of the first to emerge in the Senate after the Valentine’s Day shooting at a Florida high school. It does not impose gun control.

Iditarod ceremonial start kicks off in Anchorage

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

The 46th annual Iditarod trail sled dog race has seen its first full day of mushing.

Fans participate in trailgate parties to celebrate Iditarod start

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The spectacle of the Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage sends sled dog teams through the city’s trails, past hundreds of race revelers.

Redington, Pettersson and Seavey first into Skwentna checkpoint

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

From Anchorage the mushers restarted in Willow on Sunday. Then, every two minutes, they took off headed east to the first two checkpoints: Yentna and Skwentna.

Zoya DeNure scratches in Skwentna, first scratch of 2018 Iditarod

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

The first musher to scratch in the 2018 Iditarod is Zoya DeNure of Delta Junction.

Kodiak oil response crew cleans up spill

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Oil response crews continue to work on the scene of a spill north of the City of Kodiak.

Trying to solve a moose-sized mystery in the tundra near Nome

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

There’s been more snowfall than what was typical a few decades ago. Moose can handle heavy snow, but their environment appears to be changing.