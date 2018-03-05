What do we know to date about the Alaska recession and the fiscal crunch? A Report by ISER at UAA.

The Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska Anchorage recently released a report on the economic status of the state. The report was published by Mouhcine Guettabi, Assistant Professor of Economics at ISER, and he talked more in depth about the report during episode four of Alaska Insight. The report provides a broad overview of the state’s economic and fiscal conditions. The report also shows how the economic contraction has spread away from natural resource and mining and state government to household spending dependent sectors. The report also covers the effect of the recession on the restaurant and service industry in Alaska. For the full report, click on the link below.

