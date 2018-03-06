Algo Nuevo March 4, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, March 4th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
4:49
Duele
Elida Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas Records
4:08
Si Tu Amor Es Mi Prision
Ram Herrera
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas Records
3:10
Soy Tu Amor
Shelly Lares
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas Records
3:45
Me Contaron PorAhi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:01
Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:01
Juana La Cubana
Ryhthm Divine
Siempre Te amare
CL Productions
3:46
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We Are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
7:25
La Madrugada
New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM Discos
4:48
Mi Tesoro
New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM Discos
3:43
Caminito De Rieles
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
4:49
La Suegra Chiflada
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
5:08
Sufriendo Penas
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
3:45
El Playboy
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
3:33
Oldies Medley
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
7:45
Robarte Un Beso
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
3:40
Naci Para Amarte
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
3:40
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
3:50
Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
11:21
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana & The Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
4:03
Let there Be Peace on Earth
Santana & The Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
4:37
Tu Eres La Estrella
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
3:31
Chupa Cabra
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
4:18
Ranchera Mix
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
4:19
281 Cumbiambo Jam
Tejano Highway 281
&Lots of Friends
Tejano Powerhouse
4:19
Soy De San Anto
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:03
Cumbia Mix
Michael salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
7:41
Luna llena
Elida Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas Records
4:21
La Indecorosa
Ernestine Romero
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:35
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:35
La Diferencia
Juan Gabriel/Vicente Fernandez
Los Duo
Fonovisa
3:33
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
5:35
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:30