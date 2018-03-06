Algo Nuevo March 4, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, March 4th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

4:49

Duele

Elida Y Avante

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas Records

4:08

Si Tu Amor Es Mi Prision

Ram Herrera

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas Records

3:10

Soy Tu Amor

Shelly Lares

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas Records

3:45

Me Contaron PorAhi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:01

Veinte Anos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:01

Juana La Cubana

Ryhthm Divine

Siempre Te amare

CL Productions

3:46

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We Are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

7:25

La Madrugada

New Variety Band

Last Call

GSM Discos

4:48

Mi Tesoro

New Variety Band

Last Call

GSM Discos

3:43

Caminito De Rieles

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

4:49

La Suegra Chiflada

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

5:08

Sufriendo Penas

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

3:45

El Playboy

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

3:33

Oldies Medley

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

7:45

Robarte Un Beso

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

3:40

Naci Para Amarte

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

3:40

Rosas Para Una Rosa

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

3:50

Cumbia Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

11:21

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana & The Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

4:03

Let there Be Peace on Earth

Santana & The Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

4:37

Tu Eres La Estrella

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

3:31

Chupa Cabra

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

4:18

Ranchera Mix

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

4:19

281 Cumbiambo Jam

Tejano Highway 281

&Lots of Friends

Tejano Powerhouse

4:19

Soy De San Anto

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:03

Cumbia Mix

Michael salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

7:41

Luna llena

Elida Y Avante

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas Records

4:21

La Indecorosa

Ernestine Romero

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:35

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:35

La Diferencia

Juan Gabriel/Vicente Fernandez

Los Duo

Fonovisa

3:33

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

5:35

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:30

