Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Interior Department officials visit North Slope to talk ANWR

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

A high-profile guest from the U.S. Interior Department was in attendance at the North Slope Borough Assembly meeting in Utqiaġvik on Tuesday, March 6.

Sullivan knocks Trump tariff as bad for Alaska

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Dan Sullivan says a steel import tax and a trade war could hurt Alaska’s fish exports and energy projects.

Lawmakers add funding for public defenders

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House Finance Committee has approved funding four additional lawyers to work in the Public Defender Agency. They approved the money at a meeting on Monday.

Recall election fails to oust Unalaska’s mayor

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Unalaska’s mayor has survived a recall effort that accused him of misconduct and poor leadership.

Army tanker truck wrecks, spills fuel near Harding Lake

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A state Department of Environmental Conservation report issued Tuesday evening says an Army tanker truck that crashed Sunday near Harding Lake leaked 800 gallons of fuel within about 50 feet of a slough that leads into the Tanana River.

New dog doping drama emerges on the Iditarod trail

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Iditarod’s image has suffered several blows over this past year. A dog doping scandal involving Dallas Seavey, stepped up protests from animal rights group PETA, and now an alleged dust up between musher Wade Marrs and the head toxicologist for the Iditarod, Maury Craig.

Seavey reaches Takotna first, declares 24-hour layover

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A small crowd gathered next to burning logs and a large welcome banner as Mitch Seavey arrived first to Takotna checkpoint in a light snow Tuesday night.

New documentary highlights mismanagement of Native trust money by feds

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice is the story of Blackfeet tribal member, the late Eloise Cobell. Cobell took on the Interior department over missing funds in trust accounts that were supposed to be paid to Native landowners.

Scientists don’t know why ice seals are appearing in ice-free Unalaska

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

There are plenty of seals in Unalaska, but ringed seals — who make their homes on the ice — are rare.