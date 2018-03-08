Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 8, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Trump official says Interior aims to move ‘pretty quickly’ on Arctic Refuge oil development

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Bernhardt said in the next few weeks, the agency will kick off the regulatory process required before the administration can hold an oil lease sale in the refuge.

Sweeney Interior nomination in limbo

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump nominated Tara Sweeney for high office at the Interior Department. But Alaska’s U.S. senators say the nomination seems to be held up over her ownership of stock in an Alaska Native corporation.

State, hospitals seek funds to prevent payment emergency

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Whether the state pays health care providers on time for Medicaid recipients is in question. The state has requested that lawmakers include money for it in a bill making its way through the Legislature. But concerns over the amount the state has spent on Medicaid this year led to the funding not being included, so far.

Trump administration sued over Pacific walrus

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit because the Pacific walrus wasn’t granted an Endangered Species Act listing.

For this expat mom, raising healthy girls means going to prison

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

After fleeing an abusive relationship with her two girls, a Sitka woman is in prison, pending extradition to the United Kingdom, to face charges that she abducted her children to the United States.

Rep. Guttenberg taken to hospital for ‘unknown medical emergency’

Aidan Ling, 360 North – Juneau

A spokesman says Guttenberg was conscious, talking and in “good spirits” before he was taken away.

As Iditarod has changed, so has its relationship with its Native roots, mushers say

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Less than ten mushers out of the 67 competing in this year’s Iditarod are Alaska Native. And the only Inupiat musher to win the Iditarod, John Baker of Kotzebue, is not racing this year.