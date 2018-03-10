Iditapod: Scramble in Anvik, slog up the Yukon and Takotna survives on pies

With the Iditarod leaders on the mighty Yukon River and through the village checkpoint of Grayling, we hear about how weather prevented flying supplies to Eagle Island and caused the checkpoint to be downgraded to a mere “hospitality stop.” That’s why mushers scrambled to get mandatory rest in earlier and why they had to load up on supplies before one of the most formidable overnight trips of the race. Plus, back in Takotna, the village reflects on why it’s been so steady as a checkpoint over the years, and we hear from KYUK’s Johanna Eurich about what it used to be like covering the Last Great Race.