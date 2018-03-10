Night Music: March 10, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Street Corner Supermarket

Bill Warfield Big Band / Warfield

For Lew

PA 301738

6:53

In Your Own Sweet Way

Bill Warfield Big Band / Brubeck

For Lew

PA 301738

6:33

Windows

Dave Mackay / Corea

Windows

Mama Foundation IAPDM31J-1

6:19

Alone Together

Dave Mackay / Dietz

Windows

Mama Foundation IAPDM31J-1

9:12

Jungle Birth

Wendy Maharry

Wendy Maharry

CD 5283

3:41

The List

Wendy Maharry

Wendy Maharry

CD 5283

2:34

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Kevin Mahogany / Mingus

Another Time Another Place

Warner 9 46699-2

4:54

Another Time Another Place

Kevin Mahogany / Watson

Another Time Another Place

Warner 9 46699-2

4:21

Water

Jonathan Hart Makwaia

the wild is rising

JHM1299

6:02

The Wild is Rising

Jonathan Hart Makwaia

the wild is rising

JHM1299

5:29

9:00 – 10:00

The Summer Wind

Ryan Garfi / Mercer

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:17

Punk Jazz

DC Improvisers Collective

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:01

You Are Mine

Pam Parker / Giambussio

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:02

Love You Madly

Rory / Ellington

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

2:59

El Guspo

Modern Groove Syndicate

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:32

Autumn Leaves

Susan Osborn / Mercer

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:23

Bayou Getdown

Wil Bradford / Anderson

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:48

Moody’s Mood For Love

Drew Sullivan / McHugh

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:25

I Loved You

Tucker Bradley

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:34

Thelonius Monster

Rented Mule / Kunrreuther

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:24

In Praise and Gratitude

Do’a / Randy Armstrong

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

8:09