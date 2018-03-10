Night Music: March 10, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Street Corner Supermarket
Bill Warfield Big Band / Warfield
For Lew
PA 301738
6:53
In Your Own Sweet Way
Bill Warfield Big Band / Brubeck
For Lew
PA 301738
6:33
Windows
Dave Mackay / Corea
Windows
Mama Foundation IAPDM31J-1
6:19
Alone Together
Dave Mackay / Dietz
Windows
Mama Foundation IAPDM31J-1
9:12
Jungle Birth
Wendy Maharry
Wendy Maharry
CD 5283
3:41
The List
Wendy Maharry
Wendy Maharry
CD 5283
2:34
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Kevin Mahogany / Mingus
Another Time Another Place
Warner 9 46699-2
4:54
Another Time Another Place
Kevin Mahogany / Watson
Another Time Another Place
Warner 9 46699-2
4:21
Water
Jonathan Hart Makwaia
the wild is rising
JHM1299
6:02
The Wild is Rising
Jonathan Hart Makwaia
the wild is rising
JHM1299
5:29
9:00 – 10:00
The Summer Wind
Ryan Garfi / Mercer
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:17
Punk Jazz
DC Improvisers Collective
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:01
You Are Mine
Pam Parker / Giambussio
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:02
Love You Madly
Rory / Ellington
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
2:59
El Guspo
Modern Groove Syndicate
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:32
Autumn Leaves
Susan Osborn / Mercer
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:23
Bayou Getdown
Wil Bradford / Anderson
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:48
Moody’s Mood For Love
Drew Sullivan / McHugh
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:25
I Loved You
Tucker Bradley
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:34
Thelonius Monster
Rented Mule / Kunrreuther
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:24
In Praise and Gratitude
Do’a / Randy Armstrong
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
8:09