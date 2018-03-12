Alaska’s high healthcare costs: Solutions & Overhauls

By -

The final panel discussion about solutions to Alaska’s high health care costs. This session explored systemic changes, such as the establishment of a single-payer system, addressing the 80th percentile rule, and establishment of an Alaska Health Care Authority. This discussion was quite long so you can find the three topics separated into 3 different audio files below.

The 80th Percentile Rule

LISTEN HERE

Alaska Health Care Authority

LISTEN HERE

Single Payer System

LISTEN HERE

 

GUESTS:

  • Thea Agnew Bemben, Anchorage small business owner
  • Albert Fogle, former employee benefits consultant/health insurance broker and former President of Alaska Association of Heath Underwriters
  • Dr. Jennifer Perkins, family practitioner at Alaska Native Medical Center and organizer of Alaska Chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program
  • Julie Taylor, CEO of Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Prof. Ralph Townsend, Director of the University of Alaska’s Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER)
  • Dr. Anne Zink, Medical Director, Mat-Su Emergency Physicians, and former President of the Alaska Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Moderator:

HOSTS: 

LINKS:

 

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via emailRSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articlePetit lead disappears as Ulsom overtakes on coast
Next articleWeather hampers ongoing search for missing Mendenhall climbers
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR