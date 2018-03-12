Alaska’s high healthcare costs: Solutions & Overhauls

The final panel discussion about solutions to Alaska’s high health care costs. This session explored systemic changes, such as the establishment of a single-payer system, addressing the 80th percentile rule, and establishment of an Alaska Health Care Authority. This discussion was quite long so you can find the three topics separated into 3 different audio files below.

The 80th Percentile Rule

LISTEN HERE

Alaska Health Care Authority

LISTEN HERE

Single Payer System

LISTEN HERE

GUESTS:

Thea Agnew Bemben , Anchorage small business owner

, Anchorage small business owner Albert Fogle , former employee benefits consultant/health insurance broker and former President of Alaska Association of Heath Underwriters

, former employee benefits consultant/health insurance broker and former President of Alaska Association of Heath Underwriters Dr. Jennifer Perkins , family practitioner at Alaska Native Medical Center and organizer of Alaska Chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program

, family practitioner at Alaska Native Medical Center and organizer of Alaska Chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program Julie Taylor , CEO of Alaska Regional Hospital

, CEO of Alaska Regional Hospital Prof. Ralph Townsend , Director of the University of Alaska’s Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER)

, Director of the University of Alaska’s Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER) Dr. Anne Zink, Medical Director, Mat-Su Emergency Physicians, and former President of the Alaska Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Moderator:

Dr. Thad Woodard, pediatrician and host of , pediatrician and host of “Line One—Your Health Connection”

HOSTS:

LINKS:

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE