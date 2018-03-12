Algo Nuevo March 11, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, March 11th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Canela
Santana
Shapeshifter
Starfaith
5:24
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We Are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
7:24
Sin Sal Ni Limon
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
3:25
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
3:43
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:43
Eclipse
Los Cavaliers
New Mexico Superstars Cumbias
Alta Vista
3:43
La Huella Mia
Elida Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas Records
3:47
La Novia Del Pajarillo
The Hometown Boys
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas Records
3:48
Luna Llena
Elida Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas Records
4:19
Chupa Cabra
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
4:15
Dime Que Si O Dime Que No
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
4:27
Las Nubes
Chris Areellano
Nuevo Americana
Howling Dog Records
4:17
Eternamente
Gary Hobbs
Dime Que Me Quieres
AMMX
3:53
Preso
Gary Hobbs
Dime Que Me Quieres
AMMX
3:43
El Alborotado
Divino
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
4:24
Quedamos Como Amigos
Al Hurricane Jr & Dezi Cisneros
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:57
La Mucira
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:56
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:03
Rancheras Mix
Michael salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
12:18
Mi Unico carino
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:26
A Mover El Bote
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:33
God Bless the Child
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:09
Buscare Un Amor
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
3:25
Que Bonito
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
3:20
New Variety Medley
The New Variety Band
Last call
GSM Discos
6:49
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:10
El Pescado Nadador
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
4:22
Hasta La Tumba
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
3:03
Azucar
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
5:05
Buckle Up and Crank it Up
Tejano Highway 281
& Lots of Friends
Tejano powerhouse
4:39
Si Quieres
Juan Gabriel/Natalia Jimenez
Los Duo
Fonovisa
5:41
Oye Como Va
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:19
Robarte Un Beso
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Robarte Un Beso
DMC
3:40
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
2:28
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
15:18