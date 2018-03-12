Algo Nuevo March 11, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, March 11th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Shapeshifter

Starfaith

5:24

 

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We Are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

7:24

 

Sin Sal Ni Limon

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

3:25

 

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:43

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:43

 

Eclipse

Los Cavaliers

New Mexico Superstars Cumbias

Alta Vista

3:43

 

La Huella Mia

Elida Y Avante

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas Records

3:47

 

La Novia Del Pajarillo

The Hometown Boys

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas Records

3:48

 

Luna Llena

Elida Y Avante

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas Records

4:19

 

Chupa Cabra

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

4:15

 

Dime Que Si O Dime Que No

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

4:27

 

Las Nubes

Chris Areellano

Nuevo Americana

Howling Dog Records

4:17

 

Eternamente

Gary Hobbs

Dime Que Me Quieres

AMMX

3:53

 

Preso

Gary Hobbs

Dime Que Me Quieres

AMMX

3:43

 

El Alborotado

Divino

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

4:24

 

Quedamos Como Amigos

Al Hurricane Jr & Dezi Cisneros

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:57

 

La Mucira

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:56

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:03

 

Rancheras Mix

Michael salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

12:18

 

Mi Unico carino

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:26

 

A Mover El Bote

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:33

 

God Bless the Child

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:09

 

Buscare Un Amor

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

3:25

 

Que Bonito

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

3:20

 

New Variety Medley

The New Variety Band

Last call

GSM Discos

6:49

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:10

 

El Pescado Nadador

Lorenzo Miguel

Esa Mujer

Alta Vista

4:22

 

Hasta La Tumba

Lorenzo Miguel

Esa Mujer

Alta Vista

3:03

 

Azucar

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

5:05

 

Buckle Up and Crank it Up

Tejano Highway 281

& Lots of Friends

Tejano powerhouse

4:39

 

Si Quieres

Juan Gabriel/Natalia Jimenez

Los Duo

Fonovisa

5:41

 

Oye Como Va

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:19

 

Robarte Un Beso

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Robarte Un Beso

DMC

3:40

 

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

2:28

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

15:18

