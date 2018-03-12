Iditapod: Up the coast, DeeDee in UNK and oh snaps! Plus, Dallas Seavey in Norway

It’s Monday and the frontrunners in the 2018 Iditarod are on the Bering Sea coast, venturing out on the trail from Shaktoolik to Koyuk. Alaska Public Media’s Zachariah Hughes caught up with the top three — Nicolas Petit, Mitch Seavey, Joar Leifseth Ulsom — in Unalakleet on Sunday, as well as the legendary musher DeeDee Jonrowe, who scratched earlier in what she says was her last Iditarod after 36 total starts. We also hear from a Norwegian mushing reporter on four-time Iditarod champ Dallas Seavey’s foray into the Finnmarksløpet, Europe’s longest sled dog race.