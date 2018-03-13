Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State gets timeline for federal environmental review of Alaska LNG project

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The state-led LNG export project still needs customers and financing to build $45 billion mega-project.

Troopers release names of officers involved in Pilot Station shooting

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The shootout happened last week in the small village of Pilot Station, when a domestic assault devolved into a tense standoff with law enforcement and ended with the suspect’s death.

Ulsom first into White Mountain, 77 miles from the finish

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Iditarod musher Joar Ulsom was the first to arrive at the checkpoint in White Mountain this morning, potentially setting him up to be the first into Nome sometime overnight.

Old guard content to watch new generation of mushers take reins of sport

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Currently, the top of the Iditarod leader-board is filled out with younger mushers, most of them in their 20s and 30s — the race’s up-and-comers. Many esteemed members of mushing’s old guard are content to watch a new generation inherit the mantel.

Even in corridors of power, the Iditarod intrigues

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

As the first Iditarod mushers close in on Nome, fans are following the race obsessively – and not just in Alaska. The race has followers around the country, and mushers’ progress is sometimes tracked in elementary school classrooms.

Scientists listen for mammals, ships in a changing Bering Sea

Zoe Grueskin, KNOM – Nome

Record low levels of ice have changed how the Bering Sea looks throughout the year. Now, scientists want to know if that will also change how the sea sounds.

Mixing science with traditional knowledge, researchers hope to get seal oil on the menu

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The traditional foods movement in Alaska is growing. Moose and caribou are appearing on menus at healthcare facilities across the state. But there’s an important food that still needs approval — seal oil. A long-sought solution is in the works.