Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 14, 2018

The trans-Alaska pipeline fights off about 22 million cyber attacks. Daily.

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Energy infrastructure is a tempting target for hackers, and the trans-Alaska pipeline is no exception. Alyeska, the company that operates the pipeline, now ranks cyberattacks as one of its top three risks.

New Norwegian champ, Joar Ulsom wins 2018 Iditarod

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The 31-year-old Norwegian is the first musher to disrupt the Seavey dynasty, in a grueling race that has dragged on longer than recent years.

Juneau students take part in national student walkout protesting gun violence

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau high school students took part in today’s national walkout calling for action on gun violence.

Proposed constitutional amendment would protect dividends, sort of

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Concern over the dividend’s future led House members to propose a constitutional amendment, House Joint Resolution 23.

Mendenhall Towers climbers presumed deceased; search ends

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska State Troopers say ropes used by Ryan Johnson and Marc-Andre Leclerc were spotted in a cravasse on the north face of the Mendenhall Towers.

Toksook Bay Tribe receives more than 10 million federal dollars for trail construction

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bathel

The Trump administration has awarded a major grant to a small community on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Japanese tsunami litters North American shores with 10 times the trash

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Scientists estimate following the 2011 tsunami in Japan there were at least 10 times as much debris washing ashore than ever measured.