Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 15, 2018

Senators propose spending limit to curb future sprees

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The amount allowed under the constitutional limit has grown so much that the state is nowhere near it.

Lawmakers might have more control over the Permanent Fund than they think

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

One senator’s lawsuit over PFDs changed the way the Permanent Fund managers can use investment earnings.

Grand jury indicts 13 Fairbanks Correctional Center inmates for August jail riot, standoff

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted 13 Fairbanks Correctional Center inmates on charges of rioting and criminal mischief related to an August 17th riot at the jail.

Walker hopeful plan to pay off oil tax credit debt with bonds will pass this session

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

What the state owes in tax credit payouts varies wildly from year to year. By paying off the tax credit debt with bonds, the repayment rate would theoretically become predictable.

Riled: Young keeps true to form

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

At the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Don Young has a reputation for having a short fuse. He did nothing to dispel that notoriety at a hearing Thursday, where he seemed to let Democrats get under his skin.

Wrangell declares water emergency

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

City officials say the Southeast community has about one month of supply left. They’re asking residents to cut way back on use.

Dog dies at Koyuk checkpoint

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A dog has died at a checkpoint along the Iditarod trail.

Fishermen’s network creates map of ocean floor to reduce bycatch

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association is nearing completion of a bathymetric database to help fishermen in the Fishery Conservation Network (FCN) meet quota and reduce bycatch.

Tribes plow longest Kuskokwim ice road ever

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The Kuskokwim River now has its longest ice road ever in a year when people thought there might not be any ice road at all. The graded, marked road stretches 200 miles from Bethel upstream to Crooked Creek.