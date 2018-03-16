FBI role in Alaska

We’ve all seen the outside of the red brick building on Sixth Avenue downtown that is home to the FBI. But few of us meet agents and get the chance to talk about the work they do here in Alaska and the north.

Recent headlines are a window into their commitments. In February, the FBI partnered with local law enforcement to target car thefts in Anchorage. A federal grand jury returned indictments charging alleged firearms offenses. Federal gun charges were filed against 10 people, all living in Anchorage, connected to those stolen vehicle investigations.

Cyber crime is another focus at the FBI. In February, the Anchorage office was involved in an investigation that resulted in a Russian national being extradited from Spain connected to the Kelihos botnet – a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers. He allegedly used the botnet to harvest login credentials, distribute bulk spam e-mails, and install ransomware and other malicious software.

Chasing bank robbers, money launderers, computer hackers. We’ll talk about these and more. Bring your questions and your curiosity.

