Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 16, 2017

Oil revenue is up in state’s spring forecast

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Higher oil prices will mean more revenue for the state government. That’s the upshot from a new state forecast released today.

Iñupiat leadership organizations contemplate a “unified voice”

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“I definitely think it’s possible to have a unified voice but it’s never going to be truly unified unless all entities that were invited to the table take advantage of it,” Utqiaġvik Mayor Fannie Suvlu said.

Salmon initiative clears another hurdle

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Yes for Salmon initiative reports it received close to 42,000 signatures, significantly more than required. But a vote on the issue isn’t guaranteed.

New poll shows Juneau leaning pro-road

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A new poll shows 54 percent of Juneauites say they support “the road” in the form of Juneau Access Project. The survey conducted by the McDowell Group asked 402 people transportation questions and was jointly funded by the City and Borough of Juneau and a pro-development group.

Zulkosky organizes meeting to discuss alcohol’s impact on villages

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Representative Tiffany Zulkosky is flying back to Bethel for the Cama-i Festival this weekend, and she’s bringing staffers from the governor’s office with her. The group will discuss alcohol’s impact on Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta villages.

First Alaskans Institute helps revive Yup’ik traditional Qasgiq teachings at Cama-i

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

For the first time ever, this year’s Cama-i Dance Festival will have traditional Yup’ik talking and healing circles for men and women on opening day.

AK: Staying power: world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor comes to Sitka

Emily Kwog, KCAW – Sitka

In the world of martial arts, the name Gracie is a major heavyweight. The Gracie family is synonymous with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and brought the sport to the United States over 40 years ago. A student of the Gracie family brought his teachings from Brazil to a local gym in Sitka.

49 Voices: Fannie Akpik of Utqiagvik

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

This week we’re hearing from Fannie Akpik in Utqiagvik. Akpik is the coordinator of Iñupiaq Education for the North Slope Borough.