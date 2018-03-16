The lifelong effects of the first 1000 days of life, autism and more!

On this edition of Line One the emphasis is on the lifelong impact of early child brain development. We’ll also take a deep dive into autism with Anchorage developmental-behavioral pediatrician Dr Siv Fasci.

GUEST:

Siv Fasci, MD, developmental-behavioral pediatrician, Providence Alaska Medical Center and a member of the Providence Medical Group’s Neuroscience Clinic working with the community to expand neurodevelopmental services in Alaska.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 19, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

