The lifelong effects of the first 1000 days of life, autism and more!

On this edition of Line One the emphasis is on the lifelong impact of early child brain development. We’ll also take a deep dive into autism with Anchorage developmental-behavioral pediatrician Dr Siv Fasci.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Siv Fasci, MD, developmental-behavioral pediatrician, Providence Alaska Medical Center and a member of the Providence Medical Group’s Neuroscience Clinic working with the community to expand neurodevelopmental services in Alaska.
LINKS:
- For some information on developmental-behavioral pediatricians and their specialty see here
- Suggested website for more information of early brain development here
- TED talk on the lifelong effects of childhood trauma
- American Academy of Pediatrics link to information on helping parents and pediatricians understand the impact of media on children’s lives
Suggested websites for more information on ADD/ADHD and learning disorders:
- www.understood.org
- https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/learning-
disabilities/Pages/default.aspx
- http://www.chadd.org/
- https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/adhd/research.html
Suggested websites for more information on autism:
- https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/Autism/Pages/default.aspx
- https://www.autismspeaks.org/
- http://www.autismnavigator.com/
- https://www.medicalhomeportal.org/diagnoses-and- conditions/autism-spectrum-
disorder
- https://firstwords.fsu.edu/
