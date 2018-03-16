Veterans outdoors

The next Outdoor Explorer is dedicated entirely to two of the most impressive people we’ve recently met, both military veterans whose service became deeply linked to the outdoors. We’ll hear from Kirk Alkire, who has made climbing in the Chugach Mountains a form of therapy for other grieving veterans. Then we’ll talk with David Shuman, who retired from a long career as a pararescuer, doing the most difficult and daring rescues in Alaska’s wilderness.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Veteran names Gold Star Peak”. Kirk Alkire, retired U.S. Army, 1st Sergeant.

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 22th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 22th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

