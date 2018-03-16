Preventing suicide with strength and resilience

Suicide rates for Alaska Native youth are still high — but groups are actively working to change that. Community members and researchers are focusing on the strengths of Alaska Native peoples and cultures to reduce the risk and promote wellness.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Stacy Rasmus – interim director of the Center for Alaska Native Health and Research

– interim director of the Center for Alaska Native Health and Research Evon Peter – Vice Chancellor for Rural, Community and Native Education at University of Alaska Fairbanks

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.