Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 19, 2018

Legislature split on budget, taxes and use of Permanent Fund
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
The House and Senate finance committee co-chairs have reached an agreement that they’re going to talk about a long-term plan. That may be a step in the right direction. But it’s not clear how much reassurance Alaskans can take from it.
State puts out list of companies that got $75 million in cashable tax credits last year
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
These cash-for-credits recipients used to be kept confidential, but a law passed in 2016 now requires that the state report them.
Feds to drop new habitat rules, ending state’s legal challenge
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
The Trump administration has agreed to rewrite rules that would have made it easier for the government to designate areas as “critical habitat” for endangered species.
Feds approve $1.7M to buy out homes in Newtok
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
The state and federal government have announced almost $2 million dollars in funding to buy out homes in the eroding village of Newtok, in Western Alaska.
Snow blocks road to Hatcher Pass; 10 stranded at lodge
Associated Press
Two avalanches have stranded about 10 people at a lodge outside an Alaska state park.
The Cost of Cold: When the only option is diesel
Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
There are a lot of heating options. Electricity, natural gas, wood, coal… even french fry oil. But in much of rural Alaska, and even some cities, the primary heating source is diesel.
The Cost of Cold: Keeping warm in Unalaska
Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska
For The Cost of Cold, we profile Unalaska resident Travis Swangel, who heats his small home on the island with a Toyo stove.
At 2018 Finisher’s Banquet, tales from a difficult Iditarod
Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome
The 2018 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has come to an end, as 52 out of the original 67 mushers have crossed the finish line in Nome.
Wrangell assembly approves new $9 million water plant
June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell
The Wrangell assembly approved a new $9 million water treatment plant last week. The current plant hasn’t met the town’s needs for several years.
New analysis adds to picture of how belugas are impacted by sea ice loss
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
Researchers have published a new paper that adds a little more to what we know about how beluga whales are navigating their changing habitat.