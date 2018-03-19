Algo Nuevo March 18, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, March 18th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Ojala

La Venganza

Promo

Latin World

3:56

 

Ya Dime

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

3:28

 

Que Nadie Sepa

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

3:23

 

Regresa A Mi

Christina Perea

Promo

ATM

3:31

 

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Lo Mas Caliente

Latin World

8:22

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

4:25

 

Ya Me Conosco Bien

Ricky Valen

Realizando Suenos

VMB

348

 

Yo Se Que Tu

David Frias

Promo

VMB

4:39

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

4:13

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

4:13

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:38

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:52

 

Las Mananitas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:18

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:56

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

6:09

 

Café En Mi Balcon

Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:08

 

Mariachi Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

5:24

 

Jimmy Edward Medley

Jay Perez/Jimmy Edward

All the Way Live

Tejas Records

4:23

 

Que Metida De Pata

Jay Perez

All the Way Live

Tejas Records

7:15

 

Copa Vacia

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

3:11

 

No Que No

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

3:09

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

11:28

 

Desatame El Deseo

Gary Hobbs

Dime Que Me Quieres

AMMX

4:08

 

Nunca Dejare

Gary Hobbs

Dime Que Me Quieres

AMMX

3:30

 

Buscare Un Amor

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

3:23

 

La Indecorosa

Ernestine Romero

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:35

 

Tengo Miedo

Steve and Chelsea Chavez

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:10

 

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

6:55

 

Las Nubes

Chris Arellano

Nuevo Americana

Howlin Dog Records

4:50

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

4:30

 

El Bombero Sordo

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

3:41

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power Of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

 

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

4:12

 

Cumbiambo Jam

Tejano Highway 281

& Lots of Friends

Tejano Powerhouse

4:19

 

Entre Copa Y Copa

Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

4:06

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

5:35

 

Rancheras Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

11:12

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

