Algo Nuevo March 18, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, March 18th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Ojala
La Venganza
Promo
Latin World
3:56
Ya Dime
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
3:28
Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
3:23
Regresa A Mi
Christina Perea
Promo
ATM
3:31
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Lo Mas Caliente
Latin World
8:22
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
4:25
Ya Me Conosco Bien
Ricky Valen
Realizando Suenos
VMB
348
Yo Se Que Tu
David Frias
Promo
VMB
4:39
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
4:13
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
4:13
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:38
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:52
Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:18
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:56
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
6:09
Café En Mi Balcon
Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:08
Mariachi Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
5:24
Jimmy Edward Medley
Jay Perez/Jimmy Edward
All the Way Live
Tejas Records
4:23
Que Metida De Pata
Jay Perez
All the Way Live
Tejas Records
7:15
Copa Vacia
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
3:11
No Que No
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
3:09
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
11:28
Desatame El Deseo
Gary Hobbs
Dime Que Me Quieres
AMMX
4:08
Nunca Dejare
Gary Hobbs
Dime Que Me Quieres
AMMX
3:30
Buscare Un Amor
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
3:23
La Indecorosa
Ernestine Romero
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:35
Tengo Miedo
Steve and Chelsea Chavez
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:10
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
6:55
Las Nubes
Chris Arellano
Nuevo Americana
Howlin Dog Records
4:50
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
4:30
El Bombero Sordo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
3:41
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power Of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
4:12
Cumbiambo Jam
Tejano Highway 281
& Lots of Friends
Tejano Powerhouse
4:19
Entre Copa Y Copa
Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
4:06
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
5:35
Rancheras Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
11:12