The 2018 Mayoral Candidate Forum

A polling location at the Alaska Zoo in South Anchorage during Municipal elections in 2016 (Photo – Zachariah Hughes)

On the program this week we’ll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You’ll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage’s upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other. It is a great look into how each of the candidates thinks on important topics facing the Anchorage area.

LISTEN HERE

 

GUESTS:

  • Ethan Berkowitz: Mayor of Anchorage
  • Dustin Darden: Union carpenter, handyman and maintenance worker for the municipality of Anchorage
  • Nelson Godoy: Chief Executive Officer at Faces of Hope Community Services
  • Timothy Huit: Roofing contractor and transportation worker
  • Paul Kendall: Retired businessman, security consultant.
  • Rebecca Logan: CEO for the Alaska Support Industry Alliance
  • Matthew Mendonsa: Retired/disabled floral delivery worker
  • Ron Stafford: Transportation consultant

MODERATOR:

  • Kara Moriarty

HOSTS: 

LINKS:

RECORDED: Tuesday, March 13th, 2017 at the Dena’ina Center.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 20th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

