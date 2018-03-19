The 2018 Mayoral Candidate Forum

On the program this week we’ll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You’ll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage’s upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other. It is a great look into how each of the candidates thinks on important topics facing the Anchorage area.



Ethan Berkowitz : Mayor of Anchorage

: Mayor of Anchorage Dustin Darden: Union carpenter, handyman and maintenance worker for the municipality of Anchorage

Union carpenter, handyman and maintenance worker for the municipality of Anchorage Nelson Godoy : Chief Executive Officer at Faces of Hope Community Services

: Chief Executive Officer at Faces of Hope Community Services Timothy Huit : Roofing contractor and transportation worker

: Roofing contractor and transportation worker Paul Kendall : Retired businessman, security consultant.

: Retired businessman, security consultant. Rebecca Logan : CEO for the Alaska Support Industry Alliance

: CEO for the Alaska Support Industry Alliance Matthew Mendonsa : Retired/disabled floral delivery worker

: Retired/disabled floral delivery worker Ron Stafford: Transportation consultant

Kara Moriarty

RECORDED: Tuesday, March 13th, 2017 at the Dena’ina Center.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 20th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska.

