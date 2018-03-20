Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
House holds floor debate on budget
Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau
At this hour, House lawmakers are holding floor debate on the Alaska state operating budget.
Boom: Gun tax sends $33M to Alaska
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Americans have spent a lot of money on guns and ammunition in recent years, and that has sent revenues pouring into Alaska’s budget for wildlife conservation. This year’s allocation is more than double what it was in 2012.
State wants to stop billing homeowners for tech support after spills
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
On average, getting technical support from employees in the state’s Division of Spill Prevention and Response can cost between $100-$150 an hour.
Rep. Sam Kito III will not seek re-election
Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau
Rep. Sam Kito III is not running for re-election in the fall. Kito told the Juneau Empire he made his decision Friday due to financial concerns.
Pilot sentenced for ‘buzz job’ that leaves co-worker severely injured
Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
A former Anchorage resident was sentenced Thursday in Dillingham for recklessly flying low over a boater several years ago.
Halibut quotas for 2018 come in slightly lower than expected
Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer
The total allowable catch for the 2018 Pacific halibut season in the Gulf of Alaska and Southeast will be set slightly lower than what U.S. commissioners on the International Pacific Halibut Commission had asked for.
The Cost of Cold: Staying Warm in Sitka
Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka
Richard Parmelee warms his house with vegetable oil, donated by a local Chinese restaurant and McDonalds.
This halibut hook is an innovation for the past, present and future
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
Few people still use the hand-carved halibut hook. But there’s a push to make sure the tradition sticks around.
Ask a Climatologist: The spring equinox doesn’t mark the start of spring
Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
The sun is directly over the equator, giving equal amounts of daylight and darkness around the world.