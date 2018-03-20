Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

House holds floor debate on budget

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

At this hour, House lawmakers are holding floor debate on the Alaska state operating budget.

Boom: Gun tax sends $33M to Alaska

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Americans have spent a lot of money on guns and ammunition in recent years, and that has sent revenues pouring into Alaska’s budget for wildlife conservation. This year’s allocation is more than double what it was in 2012.

State wants to stop billing homeowners for tech support after spills

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

On average, getting technical support from employees in the state’s Division of Spill Prevention and Response can cost between $100-$150 an hour.

Rep. Sam Kito III will not seek re-election

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Rep. Sam Kito III is not running for re-election in the fall. Kito told the Juneau Empire he made his decision Friday due to financial concerns.

Pilot sentenced for ‘buzz job’ that leaves co-worker severely injured

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

A former Anchorage resident was sentenced Thursday in Dillingham for recklessly flying low over a boater several years ago.

Halibut quotas for 2018 come in slightly lower than expected

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The total allowable catch for the 2018 Pacific halibut season in the Gulf of Alaska and Southeast will be set slightly lower than what U.S. commissioners on the International Pacific Halibut Commission had asked for.

The Cost of Cold: Staying Warm in Sitka

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Richard Parmelee warms his house with vegetable oil, donated by a local Chinese restaurant and McDonalds.

This halibut hook is an innovation for the past, present and future

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Few people still use the hand-carved halibut hook. But there’s a push to make sure the tradition sticks around.

Ask a Climatologist: The spring equinox doesn’t mark the start of spring

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The sun is directly over the equator, giving equal amounts of daylight and darkness around the world.