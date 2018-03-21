Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Army Corps of Engineers schedules meetings for public Pebble input

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is asking for public input on the controversial Pebble Mine Proposal. In April, the federal agency will be holding meetings in Bristol Bay, Anchorage and Homer to hear the public’s views and concerns about the project.

Fisher seeks new sources of revenue for state

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Sheldon Fisher, Governor Bill Walker’s choice to be the next commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue, had a confirmation hearing in the Senate Finance Committee today.

After avalanche, crews clear road to Hatcher Pass

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The road into Hatcher Pass in the Talkeetna Mountains north of Palmer was expected to open Wednesday night after avalanches blocked it Monday morning.

In thwarted home invasion, Alakanuk shooter stopped by daughter’s boyfriend

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

In a violent attempted home invasion last weekend, an Alakanuk man allegedly tried to shoot his daughter and infant granddaughter with a semi-automatic rifle. He was stopped in the arctic entryway by his daughter’s boyfriend, who armed himself, tackled the shooter and held him down until State Troopers arrived.

Perryville man arrested, charged with murdering his grandfather

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Brandon Yagie, 21, was arrested in Perryville Monday and charged with killing his grandfather, 70-year-old Marvin Yagie.

Response to oil spill in the Shuyak Strait continues

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

At the end of February, 3,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Shuyak Strait about 50 miles north of the City of Kodiak. The oil was in a building that collapsed because of a severe windstorm. Since then, a response has been underway to contain the oil, clean it up and prevent future spills.

Cost of Cold: Scavenging for coal off a Homer beach

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

About 20 percent of Homer residents have access to natural gas to heat their homes. For those who don’t, heating oil is an expensive alternative. That forces some residents to consider less conventional options- like coal.

Proposed Fairbanks ordinance would squelch ‘free market’, marijuana business owners say

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Owners of local marijuana businesses told the Fairbanks City Council Monday that the free market should decide how many retail pot shops the city should allow.

Mentoring program to close in Haines, Homer, Hoonah, Sitka

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska will no longer make new matches between youths and volunteers in four Alaska communities: Haines, Homer, Hoonah, and Sitka. The organization that matches volunteers and youth for one-on-one mentoring, says it’s a matter of reduced federal and state grant funding.