Perryville man arrested, charged with murdering his grandfather

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of 70-year-old Marvin Yagie in Perryville.

Listen now

Witnesses told troopers that they saw Yagie’s grandson, 21-year-old Brandon Yagie, attack Marvin Yagie twice early Sunday morning. The witnesses allege that Brandon Yagie threatened them when they tried to intervene, so they fled for their own safety. Later Sunday morning, witnesses said they found Marvin Yagie dead and made a report to AST.

Troopers were unable to fly to Perryville until Monday due to poor weather conditions. Upon arriving in the village, they arrested Brandon Yagie on charges of murder, assault and evidence tampering.

Brandon Yagie was taken to the King Salmon jail. Marvin Yagie’s body will undergo autopsy in Anchorage. According to AST, alcohol was a factor in the incident. Troopers will continue to investigate and expect to file additional charges related to the case.