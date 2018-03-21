Trail Tales, storytelling events from Alaska Trails

“Leonard Fancher rails a turn in Kincaid” Photo by Tim Woody

Alaska Trails is excited to present the Trail Tales storytelling series. With a new format and partnered with a different community trail group each time. ​In the spirit of Arctic Entries, storytellers will share seven minute stories about their trail experiences, adventures and life in general. Enjoy listening to your fellow active and outdoorsy Alaskans.

 

 

Trail Tales event on September 21, 2017:  LISTEN HERE

  1. Ben Schneider  Listen Here
  2. Kay Shoemaker Howell  Listen Here
  3. Jason Slemons    Listen Here
  4. Jennifer Johnston   Listen Here
  5. Jeff Samuels    Listen Here
  6. Vicky Ho    Listen Here
  7. Pierce Schwalb   Listen Here

 

Trail Tales event on November 28, 2017:  LISTEN HERE

  1. Erin Whitney Witmer    Listen Here
  2. Sage Cohen    Listen Here
  3. Eric Parsons    Listen Here
  4. Lisa Keller      Listen Here
  5. Kameron Perez-Verdia   Listen Here
  6. Jessica Szelag    Listen Here
  7. Lee Bolling     Listen Here

 

Trail Tales event on February 8, 2018:  LISTEN HERE

  1. Caitlin Rodriguez      Listen Here
  2. Ira Edwards     Listen Here
  3. Nancy Felton    Listen Here
  4. Tony Knowles   Listen Here
  5. Heather Helzer  Listen Here
  6. Will Davis      Listen Here
  7. Matthew “Birch” Block   Listen Here

 

HOST: Steve Cleary, Executive Director, Alaska Trails

