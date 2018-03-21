Traveling Music
3-11-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Song Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Tune Length
See You Around
I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan
See You Around
Rounder.com
3:47
True In Time
John Gorka / John Gorka
True in Time
Red House Records
2:39
Loves Me Like A Rock
Wailin Jennys / Paul Simon
Fifteen 15
Red House Records
2:26
The Time Has Come
Pentangle / Briggs
Sweet Child
Castle Records
3:14
Out Among the Stars
Darrell Scott / Adam Mitchell
Modern Hymns
Appleseed Recordings
6:08
Dhomhnuil
Mairearad Green, Mike Vass / Traditional
A Day a Month
mikevass.com
4:02
Ain’t That Fine
I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan
See You Around
Rounder.com
3:08
Hear My Call
Pentangle / Westbrook, Staples
Sweet Child
Castle Records
3:48
Blues with A Rising Sun (about Son House)
John Gorka / John Gorka
True in Time
Red House Records
5:36
Keep Me In Your Heart
Wailin Jennys / Warren Zevon
Fifteen 15
Red House Records
3:38
Puirt
Mairearad Green, Mike Vass / Traditional
A Day a Month
mikevass.com
3:26
Overland
I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan
See You Around
Rounder.com
3:25
Travelling Song
Pentangle / Westbrook, Staples
Sweet Child
Castle Records
4:17
All The Lovely Ladies
Darrell Scott / Gordon Lightfoot
Modern Hymns
Appleseed Recordings
5:11