Traveling Music 3-11-18

By -

Traveling Music

3-11-18

Shonti Elder

 

Format:  Song Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Tune Length

 

See You Around

I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan

See You Around

Rounder.com

3:47

 

True In Time

John Gorka / John Gorka

True in Time

Red House Records

2:39

 

Loves Me Like A Rock

Wailin Jennys / Paul Simon

Fifteen 15

Red House Records

2:26

 

The Time Has Come

Pentangle  / Briggs

Sweet Child

Castle Records

3:14

 

Out Among the Stars

Darrell Scott / Adam Mitchell

Modern Hymns

Appleseed Recordings

6:08

 

Dhomhnuil

Mairearad Green, Mike Vass / Traditional

A Day a Month

mikevass.com

4:02

 

Ain’t That Fine

I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan

See You Around

Rounder.com

3:08

 

Hear My Call

Pentangle  / Westbrook, Staples

Sweet Child

Castle Records

3:48

 

Blues with A Rising Sun (about Son House)

John Gorka / John Gorka

True in Time

Red House Records

5:36

 

Keep Me In Your Heart

Wailin Jennys / Warren Zevon

Fifteen 15

Red House Records

3:38

 

Puirt

Mairearad Green, Mike Vass / Traditional

A Day a Month

mikevass.com

3:26

 

Overland

I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan

See You Around

Rounder.com

3:25

 

Travelling Song

Pentangle  / Westbrook, Staples

Sweet Child

Castle Records

4:17

 

All The Lovely Ladies

Darrell Scott / Gordon Lightfoot

Modern Hymns

Appleseed Recordings

5:11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

