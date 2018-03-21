Traveling Music

3-11-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Song Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Tune Length

See You Around

I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan

See You Around

Rounder.com

3:47

True In Time

John Gorka / John Gorka

True in Time

Red House Records

2:39

Loves Me Like A Rock

Wailin Jennys / Paul Simon

Fifteen 15

Red House Records

2:26

The Time Has Come

Pentangle / Briggs

Sweet Child

Castle Records

3:14

Out Among the Stars

Darrell Scott / Adam Mitchell

Modern Hymns

Appleseed Recordings

6:08

Dhomhnuil

Mairearad Green, Mike Vass / Traditional

A Day a Month

mikevass.com

4:02

Ain’t That Fine

I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan

See You Around

Rounder.com

3:08

Hear My Call

Pentangle / Westbrook, Staples

Sweet Child

Castle Records

3:48

Blues with A Rising Sun (about Son House)

John Gorka / John Gorka

True in Time

Red House Records

5:36

Keep Me In Your Heart

Wailin Jennys / Warren Zevon

Fifteen 15

Red House Records

3:38

Puirt

Mairearad Green, Mike Vass / Traditional

A Day a Month

mikevass.com

3:26

Overland

I’m With Her / Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan

See You Around

Rounder.com

3:25

Travelling Song

Pentangle / Westbrook, Staples

Sweet Child

Castle Records

4:17

All The Lovely Ladies

Darrell Scott / Gordon Lightfoot

Modern Hymns

Appleseed Recordings

5:11