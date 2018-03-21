Traveling Music

3-18-18

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concert: Dervish, Irish band of 25 years, Saturday, March 24, 7:30 PM, PAC, Atwood

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Star of Belle Isle

Archie Fisher / Traditional

Windward Away

Red House Records

3:29

When You Are Old

Karen Boylan / Lyrics William Butler Yeats, music by Karen Boylan

Dance Across White Horses

www.karenboylan.com

2:28

Heman Dubh (harp instrumental)

Patrick Ball / traditional Breton

The Wood of Morois

White Strand Records

4:08

Who Knows Where the Wind Blows

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

The Heart’s A Wonder

Green Linnet Records

3:18

Dream (instrumentals)

Wicked Tinkers / Donald MacLeod, Donald MacLeod, Traditional, Gordan Duncan

Whiskey Supper

Thistle Pricks Productions

3:52

Ride Through the Rainbow

Archie Fisher / Archie Fisher

Windward Away

Red House Records

3:38

Humours of Ballyloughlin / Knocknagow (fiddle instrumentals)

Eileen Ivers / Traditional

So Far

Green Linnet

4:26

A Far Land

Karen Boylan / Karen Boylan (based on traditional The Emigrant’s Farewell

Dance Across White Horses

www.karenboylan.com

6:10

Blow, Northern Wynd (harp instrumental)

Patrick Ball / Traditional early 14th century English

The Wood of Morois

White Strand Records

2:42

Fields of Gold

Eva Cassidy / Sting

A Woman’s Heart, A Decade On

Dara Records

4:42

Short Cut Through the Fields

Tommy Sands with Dolores Keane / Tommy Sands

The Heart’s A Wonder

Green Linnet Records

3:18

The Island

Dolores Keane / Paul Brady

A Woman’s Heart

Darte CD

4:56

The Orphan / Paul Montague’s (fiddle instrumentals)

Eileen Ivers / Traditional

So Far

Green Linnet

4:10

Ramona

Sinead Lohan / Bob Dylan

A Woman’s Heart, A Decade On

Dara Records

3:44