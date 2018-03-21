Traveling Music
3-18-18
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concert: Dervish, Irish band of 25 years, Saturday, March 24, 7:30 PM, PAC, Atwood
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Star of Belle Isle
Archie Fisher / Traditional
Windward Away
Red House Records
3:29
When You Are Old
Karen Boylan / Lyrics William Butler Yeats, music by Karen Boylan
Dance Across White Horses
www.karenboylan.com
2:28
Heman Dubh (harp instrumental)
Patrick Ball / traditional Breton
The Wood of Morois
White Strand Records
4:08
Who Knows Where the Wind Blows
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
The Heart’s A Wonder
Green Linnet Records
3:18
Dream (instrumentals)
Wicked Tinkers / Donald MacLeod, Donald MacLeod, Traditional, Gordan Duncan
Whiskey Supper
Thistle Pricks Productions
3:52
Ride Through the Rainbow
Archie Fisher / Archie Fisher
Windward Away
Red House Records
3:38
Humours of Ballyloughlin / Knocknagow (fiddle instrumentals)
Eileen Ivers / Traditional
So Far
Green Linnet
4:26
A Far Land
Karen Boylan / Karen Boylan (based on traditional The Emigrant’s Farewell
Dance Across White Horses
www.karenboylan.com
6:10
Blow, Northern Wynd (harp instrumental)
Patrick Ball / Traditional early 14th century English
The Wood of Morois
White Strand Records
2:42
Fields of Gold
Eva Cassidy / Sting
A Woman’s Heart, A Decade On
Dara Records
4:42
Short Cut Through the Fields
Tommy Sands with Dolores Keane / Tommy Sands
The Heart’s A Wonder
Green Linnet Records
3:18
The Island
Dolores Keane / Paul Brady
A Woman’s Heart
Darte CD
4:56
The Orphan / Paul Montague’s (fiddle instrumentals)
Eileen Ivers / Traditional
So Far
Green Linnet
4:10
Ramona
Sinead Lohan / Bob Dylan
A Woman’s Heart, A Decade On
Dara Records
3:44