2018 Anchorage Mayoral Candidate Interviews

Alaska Public Media attends a Mayoral Candidate Forum at the Anchorage Rotary Meeting on March 13, 2018 at the Dena’ina Center.

Election Day is April 3, 2018. In addition to ballot propositions and school board seats, Anchorage voters will decide who will be the city’s next mayor. Alaska Public Media invited each mayoral candidate to participate in on-camera interviews to share their views on some of the most-discussed issues facing Anchorage. Front-runners Rebecca Logan and Ethan Berkowitz were interviewed together on Alaska Insight on Friday, March 23. To view the full show, visit alaskapublic.org/alaskainsight.

Note: Candidates Paul Kendall, Jacob Kern and Ron Stafford declined Alaska Public Media’s request for an interview.







