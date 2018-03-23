Grassroots response to the opioid crisis

On the next Hometown Alaska, we will meet leaders in the grassroots movement to respond to the opioid crisis. These are recovering addicts, and moms of addicts, who are helping get users into recovery, and working with the political system at all levels to make a change. They’re inspiring people and they have a lot to share about dealing with this terrible epidemic.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

Kim Whitaker , president, REAL About Addiction; chair, Anchorage Opioid Task Force

, president, REAL About Addiction; chair, Anchorage Opioid Task Force Andy Jones, Director, Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)