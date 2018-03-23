Revisiting being alone in the wilderness

Whereas having somebody else along is often safer and more fun, solo trips into the wilderness can sometimes be the most memorable. Whether by choice or necessity, these experiences offer a chance to get to know oneself better. In this episode we’ll talk about what it’s like being truly alone in the great outdoors. This episode first aired in January of 2015.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: Lonnie Dupre, mountaineer, successfully summited Denali on Jan. 11 during his fourth winter, solo summit attempt back in 2015.
- Segment 2: Masatoshi Kuriaki, “The Japanese Caribou,” Foraker winter solo 2007. Denali winter solo 1998. Walk from Anchorage to Prudhoe Bay 1998.
- Segment 3: Mike Kramer, Fairbanks adventurer.
- Segment 4: Vicky Ho, is the ADN’s Deputy Editor and told a story about camping alone and thinking she was going off a cliff
- Segment 5: Michael Quine, “The American Walkabout” photographer/wanderer who did a yearlong tour of U.S. national parks
- Michael Howard, Alaska artist
- Kevin Worrell, Alaska artist
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Thursday, January 15, 2015.
