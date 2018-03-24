Night Music: March 24,2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Some Other Blues

Bill Warfield Big Band / Coltrane

For Lew

PA 301738

7:24

Goodbye Porkpie Hat

Bill Warfield Big Band / Mingus

For Lew

PA 301738

5:48

Outside the Soiree

Erin McDougald

Outside the Soiree

MHR8629

7:19

Don’t Wait Up For Me

Erin McDougald

Outside the Soiree

MHR8629

4:51

Stompin’ at Mahogany Hall

Manhattan Transfer / Williams

Couldn’t Be Hotter

Telarc CD-83586

3:09

Nothing Could Be Hotter Than That

Manhattan Transfer / Armstrong

Couldn’t Be Hotter

Telarc CD-83586

6:44

Creature of Habit

Ahmad Mansour

Creatures

Gorbone GB1295

3:09

Stone Paintings

Ahmad Mansour / Mathisen

Creatures

Gorbone GB1295

6:06

Imagine

Tania Maria / Lennon

Taurus

CCD-4175

5:17

Cry Me A River

Tania Maria / Hamilton

Taurus

CCD-4175

7:20

9:00 – 10:00

Pas de deux des Frangines

Alex Martin’s Amerique Latine

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:58

We Two

Martha Lorin

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:35

Barefoot Boy

Patrick Arena

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:02

Saturday

Steve Deconti

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

7:43

Zenith

Do’a

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

7:55

Meterology

Hawk Arps & The Laureates

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:15

Harbor View

Zane Tate

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:49

I See Your Face Before Me

Ed Polcer / Dietz

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:25

Rumble, Young Man, Rumble

The Craig Russo Latin Jazz Project / Croft

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:54