Night Music: March 24,2018

By -

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Some Other Blues
Bill Warfield Big Band / Coltrane
For Lew
PA 301738
7:24

Goodbye Porkpie Hat
Bill Warfield Big Band / Mingus
For Lew
PA 301738
5:48

Outside the Soiree
Erin McDougald
Outside the Soiree
MHR8629
7:19

Don’t Wait Up For Me
Erin McDougald
Outside the Soiree
MHR8629
4:51

Stompin’ at Mahogany Hall
Manhattan Transfer / Williams
Couldn’t Be Hotter
Telarc CD-83586
3:09

Nothing Could Be Hotter Than That
Manhattan Transfer / Armstrong
Couldn’t Be Hotter
Telarc CD-83586
6:44

Creature of Habit
Ahmad Mansour
Creatures
Gorbone GB1295
3:09

Stone Paintings
Ahmad Mansour / Mathisen
Creatures
Gorbone GB1295
6:06

Imagine
Tania Maria / Lennon
Taurus
CCD-4175
5:17

Cry Me A River
Tania Maria / Hamilton
Taurus
CCD-4175
7:20

9:00 – 10:00

Pas de deux des Frangines
Alex Martin’s Amerique Latine
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:58

We Two
Martha Lorin
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:35

Barefoot Boy
Patrick Arena
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:02

Saturday
Steve Deconti
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
7:43

Zenith
Do’a
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
7:55

Meterology
Hawk Arps & The Laureates
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:15

Harbor View
Zane Tate
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:49

I See Your Face Before Me
Ed Polcer / Dietz
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:25

Rumble, Young Man, Rumble
The Craig Russo Latin Jazz Project / Croft
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:54

