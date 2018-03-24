Night Music: March 24,2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Some Other Blues
Bill Warfield Big Band / Coltrane
For Lew
PA 301738
7:24
Goodbye Porkpie Hat
Bill Warfield Big Band / Mingus
For Lew
PA 301738
5:48
Outside the Soiree
Erin McDougald
Outside the Soiree
MHR8629
7:19
Don’t Wait Up For Me
Erin McDougald
Outside the Soiree
MHR8629
4:51
Stompin’ at Mahogany Hall
Manhattan Transfer / Williams
Couldn’t Be Hotter
Telarc CD-83586
3:09
Nothing Could Be Hotter Than That
Manhattan Transfer / Armstrong
Couldn’t Be Hotter
Telarc CD-83586
6:44
Creature of Habit
Ahmad Mansour
Creatures
Gorbone GB1295
3:09
Stone Paintings
Ahmad Mansour / Mathisen
Creatures
Gorbone GB1295
6:06
Imagine
Tania Maria / Lennon
Taurus
CCD-4175
5:17
Cry Me A River
Tania Maria / Hamilton
Taurus
CCD-4175
7:20
9:00 – 10:00
Pas de deux des Frangines
Alex Martin’s Amerique Latine
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:58
We Two
Martha Lorin
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:35
Barefoot Boy
Patrick Arena
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:02
Saturday
Steve Deconti
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
7:43
Zenith
Do’a
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
7:55
Meterology
Hawk Arps & The Laureates
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:15
Harbor View
Zane Tate
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:49
I See Your Face Before Me
Ed Polcer / Dietz
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:25
Rumble, Young Man, Rumble
The Craig Russo Latin Jazz Project / Croft
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:54