Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Hill visits: It’s all about access in DC

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Conventional wisdom has it that politicians only grant access to donors or lobbyists. Does the phenomenon of the “Hill visit” prove the cynics wrong?

3-year-old boy shot, mortally wounded in Utqiagvik

Associated Press

A 3-year old died following a shooting in a home in the North Slope community of Utqiagvik.

Man survives plane strike on Arctic sea ice north of Alaska

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A man survived being struck by a plane that was taking off from sea ice 140 miles north of Deadhorse on the Beaufort Sea, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Newtok to Congress: thank you for saving our village

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The $15 million in this year’s spending bill is just a fraction of what Newtok needs to fund its relocation. But village leaders say it’s crucial seed money that will make everything else possible.

USGS project shows low fossil fuel burning can limit permafrost thawing, carbon release

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Reduced fossil fuel burning can limit the thaw of permafrost, and the release of large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.

Suspicious fires destroy dance hall, damage village building

Associated Press

The state fire marshal office will investigate two suspicious fires in the southwest Alaska village of Kotlik, including one that destroyed the community’s dance hall.

State ferries won’t stop sailing April 16, after all

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System has enough money to sail through the end of June. A bill signed by the governor fills an 11-week funding gap.

Scientists record volcanic thunder for the first time

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

The recordings are just the beginning of a treasure trove of clues scientists are exploring in the wake of Bogoslof’s nine month eruption.

Achieving wellness through Medicaid expansion

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Andi Riley needed medical help, but even though she was working, she couldn’t afford it. Until there was Medicaid expansion. It was her solution for wellness.