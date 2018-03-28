2018 Anchorage Mayoral Candidate Paul Kendall

Paul Kendall speaks at a Mayoral Candidate Forum at the Anchorage Rotary Meeting on March 13, 2018 at the Dena’ina Center. The audio from this forum was featured on Addressing Alaskans.

Learn more about the other candidates

Alaska Public Media invited all of the 2018 Anchorage mayoral candidates to participate in an in-studio interview as well as a written questionnaire. Each candidate was offered the exact same questions. Candidate Paul Kendall declined the video interview but took part in the questionnaire. His questionnaire submission is below.

What is the biggest challenge confronting Anchorage?

JUNEAU AS CAPITAL AND LYING POLITICIANS

What is your specific policy solution to that problem?

30 days to move Juneau State Seal to Anchorage

How will you vote on Ballot Measure One, and why?

YES its a personal morals decision

Do you think the proposed sale of Municipal Light and Power to Chugach Electric is a good thing for the city? Why or why not?

NO too hurried,, this is a life essential energy and we need to slow down and inventory our community assets and have assurances on many items yet to be discussed and reviewed.

How should Anchorage improve its local economy?

PFD refund ( 500,000,000.oo), Become the state Capital, launch a multimedia public platform for public participation as a member of the community

Are you satisfied with how the state-licensed cannabis businesses in Anchorage are regulated?

I think its ok ,,, not really up to date on this matter

What proposals do you have for addressing homelessness in Anchorage?

This discussion has been going on for 30 years now…. This homelessness is a sympton and you dont have the space for me to write it all out… baiscally we need to set up a community 5 miles outside of town to begin to define and delineate the various natures of this problem

How would you like to see the Anchorage Police Department deploy its limited resources to most effectively handle crime?

Fly to JUNEAU and arrest those legislators who passed 91 and a few other applications of pay the price for your

What do you think is the best thing about living in Anchorage?

Its a long way from San Fransisco type big cities.

Learn more about the other candidates