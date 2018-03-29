Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 29, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Walker admin says Corps moving too fast on Pebble

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The proposed gold and copper mine would sit upstream from Bristol Bay. Gov. Bill Walker has said he doesn’t support the mine and believes the priority should be on the region’s salmon.

Reactions to Vote By Mail mixed as deadline approaches

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

As Anchorage residents test out the city’s first Vote By Mail election, reviews are mixed. The system is not without kinks so far. But the experiment is proceeding steadily toward its April third deadline.

Bethel highway repair begins as warm winter destroys state roads across Alaska

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Starting Thursday, the Department of Transportation will begin repairing Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway. The warm winter has wreaked similar havoc on highways across Alaska.

Palmer police expansion would be costly, as Valley grapples with crime

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Thousands of people in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough just outside the city limits of Wasilla and Palmer are not covered by city police and rely solely on overworked Alaska State Troopers.

Seattle-based medevac operator adds life-saving service for Alaskans

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

A new, life-saving service has just been added to some medevac aircraft in Southeast Alaska. Airlift Northwest is now offering blood transfusions on two planes stationed in Juneau.

Alaska Senate passes Stedman’s sea otter resolution

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The Alaska Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling on the federal government to take steps to increase the harvest of sea otters in Southeast Alaska. Senate Joint Resolution 13 is sponsored by Sitka Republican senator Bert Stedman.

Southeast island man charged with shooting at herring boat

Associated Press

A resident of a remote southeast Alaska island has been arrested on charges of firing shots at a fishing vessel.

Army begins decommissioning Fort Greely’s Cold War-era nuclear power plant

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Army officials have begun the years-long process of decommissioning Alaska’s first and only nuclear power plant, located at Fort Greely.

Haines Raptor Center plans new aviary

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

The American Bald Eagle Foundation Raptor Center and Natural History Museum in Haines houses three American bald eagles: Arden, Vega and Bella. But the existing spaces where the largest birds live are less than ideal, and so the center will build a new aviary.