Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 30, 2018

Alaska House reverses itself on full dividend

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Four days after passing a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend of roughly $2700, the House today voted to take back the action, and passed a $1600 PFD instead.

Chinese officials tour proposed gasline project

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Chinese group is touring the route of a proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline. Chinese government and energy officials are investigating the project in cooperation with the state of Alaska, in anticipation of investing in construction of the $43 billion gas line.

Anchorage to lend prosecutor for some state felony cases

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Under an agreement announced Friday, an Anchorage city prosecutor will work on felony cases in the state District Attorney’s office.

Alaska Senate passes Stedman’s sea otter resolution

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The Alaska Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling on the federal government to take steps to increase the harvest of sea otters in Southeast Alaska. Senate Joint Resolution 13 is sponsored by Sitka Republican senator Bert Stedman.

Some charter companies would trade number of fish for more fishing

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

A declining Pacific halibut stock means more restrictions for charter companies.

As Sitkans wait for roe, news of sickness from herring eggs in Canada

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Typically, cholera is associated with tropical destinations. But recently, the bacteria that can cause the disease was found in subsistence herring eggs in British Columbia.

AK: Historic Iditarod, an Alaska ghost town

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In 1910, the gold rush boom town of Iditarod was the most populous city in the state. By 1940, the population was one. Today, it serves as a checkpoint for the Iditarod Sled Dog Race, a shadow of its former self.

49 Voices: Mary Ellen Frank of Juneau

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

This week we’re hearing from Mary Ellen Frank in Juneau. Frank is a doll maker and director/curator of Aunt Claudia’s Dolls, a local Museum.