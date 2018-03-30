We’re featuring something a little different on the program this week. We’ll hear from a World Matters storytelling event titled “Foreign Faux Pas – Stories of Navigating Cultural Differences.” Formatted in the style of Arctic Entries, we’ll hear some “Oh no” moments from fellow Alaskans that have traveled abroad.
