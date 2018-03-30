Foreign Faux Pas – Stories of Navigating Cultural Differences

By -
Larry Rivers speaking at a World Matters event hosted by the Alaska World Affairs Council. Photo: Robin Spaulding.

We’re featuring something a little different on the program this week. We’ll hear from a World Matters storytelling event titled “Foreign Faux Pas – Stories of Navigating Cultural Differences.” Formatted in the style of Arctic Entries, we’ll hear some “Oh no” moments from fellow Alaskans that have traveled abroad.

 

GUESTS:

  • Megan Zlatos
  • Larry Rivers
  • Michael Anthony Simpson
  • Tam Agosti-Gisler
  • Rebecca Pottebaum

Moderator:

HOSTS: 

LINKS:

RECORDED: Friday, March 13th, 2017 at 49th Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 13th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via emailRSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articleDenying to the Grave: Why We Ignore the Facts That Will Save Us
Next articleAlaska DACA stories
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR