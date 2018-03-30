How are Alaska State Troopers coping with lower staffing?

The Alaska State Troopers face a dilemma. They take on some of Alaska’s toughest cases and are seeing increased demand. But even as state budget shortfalls have forced cuts, the agency is struggling to keep the troopers it already has. How are the troopers coping with staffing issues? Will public safety suffer?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Col. Hans Brinke – division director, Alaska State Troopers

division director, Alaska State Troopers Sgt. Doug Massie – union president, Department of Public Safety chapter, Public Safety Employees Association

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.