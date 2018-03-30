Dr. Woodard interviews Sara Gorman, PhD, MPH about her book “Denying to the Grave: Why We Ignore the Facts That Will Save Us” to help discover the psychobiology of beliefs and decision making with emphasis on health decisions. Suggestions for all of us to improve our decisions on health issues will be discussed.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Sara Gorman, PhD, MPH is a public health and mental health expert and author
based in New York. Her book, Denying to the Grave: Why We Ignore the Facts That Will Save Us, was published by Oxford University Press in September 2016. The book examines the psychology of healthcare decision making and theorizes about public perception of risk. It includes tips for the general public about how to discriminate between valid and invalid science and pointers for public health professionals and doctors on how to communicate with people who don’t believe what science has taught us about health.
- Critica, a community committed to making rational decisions about health and security. Critica’s mission is to develop and test new methods of advancing public acceptance of scientific evidence and promoting informed health decision-making
- Amazon link to Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
- This American Life, episode 635, “Chip in my Brain”, January 12, 2018
- Collected the stories of over 670,000 people who have been injured or killed as a result of someone not thinking critically
