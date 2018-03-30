Valley Performing Arts presents Mary Poppins, the stage musical

Most people remember the Disney film Mary Poppins but now there is a live-stage version spearheaded by a collaboration between Disney and Cameron Mackintosh and Valley Performing Arts is presenting it in the Glenn Massay Theatre on the campus of Mat-Su College March 30th through April 22. Executive Director for VPA Garry Forrester drops by Stage Talk this week to describe how ambitious and rewarding this project is.
HOST:
GUEST:
- Garry Forrester, Executive Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, March 30 at 2:45 p.m.
