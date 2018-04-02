Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 2, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

House passes state budget in close vote

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House passed the state budget today by a bare majority. The 21-19 vote sends the spending plan to the Senate.

Walker asks Legislature to redirect previously requested ANWR exploration funding elsewhere

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker is asking the state legislature to take $10 million he originally wanted to spend exploring for signs of oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — and put it toward other things.

Gasline signs a DC insider

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Former White House communications director Mike Dubke is now helping promote the Alaska gasline project.

Nearly $1M spent on Anchorage “bathroom bill” ahead of vote

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Amid a packed slate of propositions and candidates, one particularly controversial measure has drawn the lion’s share of campaign money.

Alaska down to 2 cannabis testers after lease, loan problems

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

One of Alaska’s three cannabis testing labs, Steep Hill Alaska, has closed because of complications with a loan connected to the space the business leased, its CEO said.

Coast Guard searching for man near Peril Strait

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The Coast Guard and Sitka Mountain Rescue are searching for a missing man, who activated an emergency distress signal in Peril Strait Sunday afternoon.

Kensington Mine audit outlines environmental challenges

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A third-party audit finds the mine is “generally in compliance” with conditions required of two state permits. Kensington’s permits for waste management and reclamation are up for renewal this year.

Changing the mindset of the healthcare system

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For most healthcare systems, mental health and physical health are two separate issues. Not at one of the largest healthcare providers in Alaska, where doctors and behavioral health consultants work together with a new mindset.

Wilderness Ski Classic underway in the Brooks Range

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The annual Alaska Mountain Wilderness Ski Classic kicked off on Sunday, April. 1. The group of skiers are tasked with traversing the Brooks Range and making to Wiseman by Sunday, April 8.