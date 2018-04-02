Algo Nuevo April 1, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, April 1st, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
2:34
Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
3:38
La Cajera
Street People
Rejuvenation
Déjà vu
3:00
Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes Y Brown Express
Revolution
3:39
Vienes Y Te Vas
Sylvia MG
Promo
Unknown
3:59
Quiero Verte Disfrutar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
4:28
Tu Llegaste A Mi
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:12
Angelito
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
2:56
Por Ti Crear En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Unknown
3:41
Te Veo Diferente
Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Unknown
3:24
That’s What’s Up
La Sombra
Promo
Freddie
3:39
La Vida Traisionera
Los Arenales
Ya Llegaron
Promo
3:12
Mi Tesoro
Christina Perea/Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M
3:06
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
6:59
Amazing Grace
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:45
El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:42
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:56
Bandango Medley
Bandango
2004
Hacienda
6:29
Las Nubes
Chris Arellano
Nuevo Americano
Howlin Dog Records
4:18
Cold Hearted Woman
Chris Arellano
Nuevo Americano
Howlin Dog Records
4:09
New Mexico Blue
Chris Arellano
Nuevo Americano
Howlin Dog Records
4:03
Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco
Musica En La Piel
Oro Mar
6:42
God Bless the Child
Santana & The Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Star Faith
7:10
What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana & The Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Star Faith
5:29
Luna llena
Elida Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest
Tejas Records
4:21
A Mover El Bote
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
3:15
Relampagos Power Mix
Michael salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
6:18
Un Dia en Playa
Steven Kroon
In Your Dreams
Kroonatune Records
5:41
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:18
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:21
Rumbo Al Sur
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
2:57
Robarte Un Beso
Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
3:40
Chupa Cabra
Rick Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
4:15
Pa Que Me Serve La Vida
Jessy Serata
Still Going Strong
Promo
3:02
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos De Mi Padre De Oro
Goldust
2:28
Bad Boys Power Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
14:11