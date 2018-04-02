Algo Nuevo April 1, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, April 1st, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

2:34

 

Mentiras

Grupo B & B

Promo

Hacienda

3:38

 

La Cajera

Street People

Rejuvenation

Déjà vu

3:00

 

Amada Amante

Brown Express

Rick Fuentes Y Brown Express

Revolution

3:39

 

Vienes Y Te Vas

Sylvia MG

Promo

Unknown

3:59

 

Quiero Verte Disfrutar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

4:28

 

Tu Llegaste A Mi

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:12

 

Angelito

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

2:56

 

Por Ti Crear En El Amor

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Unknown

3:41

 

Te Veo Diferente

Quemado

Tribute to Joe Carmona

Unknown

3:24

 

That’s What’s Up

La Sombra

Promo

Freddie

3:39

 

La Vida Traisionera

Los Arenales

Ya Llegaron

Promo

3:12

 

Mi Tesoro

Christina Perea/Miguelito Romero

Promo

Triple M

3:06

 

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

6:59

 

Amazing Grace

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:45

 

El Gallo Copeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:42

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:56

 

Bandango Medley

Bandango

2004

Hacienda

6:29

 

Las Nubes

Chris Arellano

Nuevo Americano

Howlin Dog Records

4:18

 

Cold Hearted Woman

Chris Arellano

Nuevo Americano

Howlin Dog Records

4:09

 

New Mexico Blue

Chris Arellano

Nuevo Americano

Howlin Dog Records

4:03

 

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco

Musica En La Piel

Oro Mar

6:42

 

God Bless the Child

Santana & The Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Star Faith

7:10

 

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love

Santana & The Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Star Faith

5:29

 

Luna llena

Elida Y Avante

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest

Tejas Records

4:21

 

A Mover El Bote

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

3:15

 

Relampagos Power Mix

Michael salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

6:18

 

Un Dia en Playa

Steven Kroon

In Your Dreams

Kroonatune Records

5:41

 

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:18

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:21

 

Rumbo Al Sur

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

2:57

 

Robarte Un Beso

Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

3:40

 

Chupa Cabra

Rick Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

4:15

 

Pa Que Me Serve La Vida

Jessy Serata

Still Going Strong

Promo

3:02

 

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos De Mi Padre De Oro

Goldust

2:28

 

Bad Boys Power Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

14:11

