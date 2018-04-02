Midnight Sun Jazz March, 31st 2018

Here’s the Saturday March, 31st 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Duration
Artist Name
Album Title
Year
————————————
Midnight Sun
4:36
Sarah Vaughan
How Long Has This Been Going On? (Remastered)
1978
Da da’n da (feat. Snarky Puppy)
5:14
Chantae Cann
Da da’n da (feat. Snarky Puppy) – Single
2013
Free
5:01
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit
2013
Autumn Leaves
6:26
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
1981
Beatrice
5:30
Fred Hersch & Julian Lage
Free Flying
2013
Jeannine
7:19
Cannonball Adderley
Soul Motion
2012
Cheese Cake
6:32
Dexter Gordon
Go
1962
Cry Me a River
4:49
Johnson-J.J.
The Trombone Master
1957
Midnight Blue
4:03
Kenny Burrell
Midnight Blue (Remastered)
2012
Freedom Jazz Dance
7:15
Miles Davis
Miles Smiles
1967
Recordame (Remember Me)
6:01
Joe Henderson
Page One
1963
Recorda-Me
4:47
SFJAZZ Collective
The Music of Joe Henderson and Original Compositions Live
2015
Inner Urge
8:20
Conrad Herwig & Joe Lovano
The Latin Side of Joe Henderson
2014
Jambone
5:07
Snarky Puppy
We Like It Here
2014
Kubis Shuffle
6:56
Andy Martin/Vic Lewis
The Project
2004
Shadowlight
4:22
Ali Ryerson
Portraits In Silver
1994
Doodlin’
3:32
Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown
Jazz Giants Play Horace Silver
1960
Young and Foolish
3:55
Tony Bennett & Bill Evans
The Tony Bennett / Bill Evans Album (Bonus Track Version)
1975
Fools Rush In (Where Angles Fear to Tread)
4:11
Rosemary Clooney
Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
1996
Cheek To Cheek
5:38
Joe Pass
Jazz Giants Play Irving Berlin
Midnight Sun
3:58
Ella Fitzgerald
Like Someone In Love
1944