Midnight Sun Jazz March, 31st 2018

By -

Here’s the Saturday March, 31st 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

 

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)
Duration
Artist Name
Album Title

Year

————————————

 

Midnight Sun
4:36
Sarah Vaughan
How Long Has This Been Going On? (Remastered)
1978

Da da’n da (feat. Snarky Puppy)
5:14
Chantae Cann
Da da’n da (feat. Snarky Puppy) – Single
2013

Free
5:01
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit
2013

Autumn Leaves
6:26
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
1981

Beatrice
5:30
Fred Hersch & Julian Lage
Free Flying
2013

Jeannine
7:19
Cannonball Adderley
Soul Motion
2012

Cheese Cake
6:32
Dexter Gordon
Go
1962

Cry Me a River
4:49
Johnson-J.J.
The Trombone Master
1957

Midnight Blue
4:03
Kenny Burrell
Midnight Blue (Remastered)
2012

Freedom Jazz Dance
7:15
Miles Davis
Miles Smiles
1967

Recordame (Remember Me)
6:01
Joe Henderson
Page One
1963

Recorda-Me
4:47
SFJAZZ Collective
The Music of Joe Henderson and Original Compositions Live
2015

Inner Urge
8:20
Conrad Herwig & Joe Lovano
The Latin Side of Joe Henderson
2014

Jambone
5:07
Snarky Puppy
We Like It Here
2014

Kubis Shuffle
6:56
Andy Martin/Vic Lewis
The Project
2004

Shadowlight
4:22
Ali Ryerson
Portraits In Silver
1994

Doodlin’
3:32
Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown
Jazz Giants Play Horace Silver
1960

Young and Foolish
3:55
Tony Bennett & Bill Evans
The Tony Bennett / Bill Evans Album (Bonus Track Version)
1975

Fools Rush In (Where Angles Fear to Tread)
4:11
Rosemary Clooney
Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
1996

Cheek To Cheek
5:38
Joe Pass
Jazz Giants Play Irving Berlin

Midnight Sun
3:58
Ella Fitzgerald
Like Someone In Love
1944

