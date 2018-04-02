Midnight Sun Jazz March, 31st 2018

Here’s the Saturday March, 31st 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Duration

Artist Name

Album Title

Year

————————————

Midnight Sun

4:36

Sarah Vaughan

How Long Has This Been Going On? (Remastered)

1978

Da da’n da (feat. Snarky Puppy)

5:14

Chantae Cann

Da da’n da (feat. Snarky Puppy) – Single

2013

Free

5:01

Gregory Porter

Liquid Spirit

2013

Autumn Leaves

6:26

Wynton Marsalis

Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1

1981

Beatrice

5:30

Fred Hersch & Julian Lage

Free Flying

2013

Jeannine

7:19

Cannonball Adderley

Soul Motion

2012

Cheese Cake

6:32

Dexter Gordon

Go

1962

Cry Me a River

4:49

Johnson-J.J.

The Trombone Master

1957

Midnight Blue

4:03

Kenny Burrell

Midnight Blue (Remastered)

2012

Freedom Jazz Dance

7:15

Miles Davis

Miles Smiles

1967

Recordame (Remember Me)

6:01

Joe Henderson

Page One

1963

Recorda-Me

4:47

SFJAZZ Collective

The Music of Joe Henderson and Original Compositions Live

2015

Inner Urge

8:20

Conrad Herwig & Joe Lovano

The Latin Side of Joe Henderson

2014

Jambone

5:07

Snarky Puppy

We Like It Here

2014

Kubis Shuffle

6:56

Andy Martin/Vic Lewis

The Project

2004

Shadowlight

4:22

Ali Ryerson

Portraits In Silver

1994

Doodlin’

3:32

Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown

Jazz Giants Play Horace Silver

1960

Young and Foolish

3:55

Tony Bennett & Bill Evans

The Tony Bennett / Bill Evans Album (Bonus Track Version)

1975

Fools Rush In (Where Angles Fear to Tread)

4:11

Rosemary Clooney

Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

1996

Cheek To Cheek

5:38

Joe Pass

Jazz Giants Play Irving Berlin

Midnight Sun

3:58

Ella Fitzgerald

Like Someone In Love

1944