Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

UA President Johnsen shares outlook for university budget

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House of Representatives passed its version of the state operating budget Monday by a narrow margin. It includes $19 million more for the University of Alaska’s operating budget than Gov. Bill Walker proposed.

Alaska corrections leaders look to Norway for inspiration

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A small group of Alaska corrections officers are spending more time getting to know inmates, with a goal of helping them reintegrate in society once they’re released. That’s one of several reforms Alaska officials are drawing from the example of Norway, in making changes to how prisons in the state operate.

Denali area wolf harvest paused

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state has issued an emergency order halting the killing of wolves along the northeastern boundary of Denali National Park. The order implemented in the Stampede Road area, follows the trapping of Park Service collared wolves there this season.

Meet the Fairbanks teen who’s suing the U.S. government over climate change

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“I saw the lawsuit as kind of a last-ditch effort to give my generation a seat at the table,” Nathan Baring said.

Dillingham marches against domestic and sexual violence

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Dillingham residents of all ages turned out for SAFE’s annual “Choose Respect” march. With signs, chants, and songs they marched against sexual assault and domestic violence.

Governor invites Alaska’s export-minded entrepreneurs to join China Trade Mission

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor Bill Walker is inviting businesspersons from around the state who are interested in boosting trade with Alaska’s largest international trading partner to come along on a China trade mission to be launched in May.