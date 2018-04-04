Anchorage elections results favor Berkowitz

The majority of votes cast in Anchorage’s municipal elections are in. And while some races remain too close to call, a clear picture emerged Tuesday night on most of the candidates and measures.

Incumbent mayor Ethan Berkowitz has a sizable lead over his challenger. A major utility sale drew huge support. And a controversial measure on bathrooms looks likely to be rejected.

As the city implements its new Vote-By-Mail system, tens of thousands of ballots submitted late in the day Tuesday and submitted close to the deadline will still have to be tabulated in the days ahead. 50,506 votes were counted as of last [TUES] night, with 13,000 received by the Municipal Clerk’s office and thousands more mailed still yet to be tabulated.

In the mayoral race, Berkowitz leads by 10,692 votes, or close to 12 percentage points, – a wide margin. Still, he says he’s not celebrating yet.

“We’re waiting to see,” Berkowitz said. “There’s still a lot of votes out there to be counted. We feel good about where we are, but I want all the votes to be counted.”

At her election headquarters, challenger Rebecca Logan was similarly not ready to declare the race over.

“Without seeing precinct data and knowing what’s still out there to come in, it’s hard to really have an opinion,” Logan said.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the sale of utility Municipal Light and Power to the Chugach Electric Association, and opted for all seven bonds on the ballot.

In school board races, Denna Mitchell and Elisa Snelling have commanding leads, with the contest between Alisha Hilde and Tasha Hotch still too close to call.

Proposition one, an effort led by a conservative group to regulate bathrooms by biological sex appears to be failing. However, with of margin of 3,884 votes, or around eight percent of votes cast, the final results are too close to be definitive.

The Clerk’s office expects to release another batch of ballot results on Wednesday afternoon.