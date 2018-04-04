Traveling Music 4-8-18

Traveling Music
Date: 4-8-18
Shonti Elder
(membership drive)
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
I’m Not Crying
Flight of the Conchords / Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie
Flight of the Conchords
Sub Pop Records
3:23
I Know I Need You
Chris Hillman / Hillman, Hill
The Other Side
Sovereign Artists
3:09
Bull Rider
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell
Old Yellow Moon
Nonesuch Records
3:07
Red Dirt Girl
Emmylou Harris / Emmylou Harris
Red Dirt Girl
Nonesuch
4:19
The Water is Wide
Chris Hillman / Traditional
The Other Side
Sovereign Artists
4:32
Bluebird Wine
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell
Old Yellow Moon
Nonesuch Records
2:59
Back When We Were Beautiful
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Matraca Berg
Old Yellow Moon
Nonesuch Records
3:42
My Dog and Me
John Hiatt and the Goners / John Hiatt
Beneath this Gruff Exterior
New West
3:12
Eight Miles High
Chris Hillman / Chris Hillman
The Other Side
Sovereign Artists
4:04
Little Torch (guitar instrumental)
Mark Erelli / Mark Erelli
The Memorial Hall Recordings
Signature Sounds Recordings
3:19
Heather Down the Moor
Julie Glaub / Traditional
Fields Faraway
www,julieglaub.com
3:54
Spanish Dancer
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Patti Scialfa
Old Yellow Moon
Nonesuch Records
3:46
True Love
Chris Hillman / Chris Hillman
The Other Side
Sovereign Artists
2:22
The Nagging Dark
John Hiatt and the Goners / John Hiatt
Beneath this Gruff Exterior
New West
3:15