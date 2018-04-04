Traveling Music 4-8-18

Traveling Music

Date: 4-8-18

Shonti Elder

(membership drive)

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

I’m Not Crying

Flight of the Conchords / Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie

Flight of the Conchords

Sub Pop Records

3:23

I Know I Need You

Chris Hillman / Hillman, Hill

The Other Side

Sovereign Artists

3:09

Bull Rider

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Old Yellow Moon

Nonesuch Records

3:07

Red Dirt Girl

Emmylou Harris / Emmylou Harris

Red Dirt Girl

Nonesuch

4:19

The Water is Wide

Chris Hillman / Traditional

The Other Side

Sovereign Artists

4:32

Bluebird Wine

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Old Yellow Moon

Nonesuch Records

2:59

Back When We Were Beautiful

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Matraca Berg

Old Yellow Moon

Nonesuch Records

3:42

My Dog and Me

John Hiatt and the Goners / John Hiatt

Beneath this Gruff Exterior

New West

3:12

Eight Miles High

Chris Hillman / Chris Hillman

The Other Side

Sovereign Artists

4:04

Little Torch (guitar instrumental)

Mark Erelli / Mark Erelli

The Memorial Hall Recordings

Signature Sounds Recordings

3:19

Heather Down the Moor

Julie Glaub / Traditional

Fields Faraway

www,julieglaub.com

3:54

Spanish Dancer

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Patti Scialfa

Old Yellow Moon

Nonesuch Records

3:46

True Love

Chris Hillman / Chris Hillman

The Other Side

Sovereign Artists

2:22

The Nagging Dark

John Hiatt and the Goners / John Hiatt

Beneath this Gruff Exterior

New West

3:15