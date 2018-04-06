Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 6, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislature picks up pace, with little time to spare

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

After a slow session, the Alaska Legislature advanced budget proposals this week. Both the House and Senate would draw money from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to pay for state government for the first time.

After pushback, public comment period on Pebble Mine extended

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will take public comment on its initial scoping for an environmental permit through June.

Killing of 10 Denali wolves sparks debate over increasing protections for the animal

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The killing of 10 wolves by a single hunter north of the Denali Highway, has raised new calls for protection of the animals in the Denali National Park region.

Logan concedes Anchorage mayoral race to Berkowitz as returns come in

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Since returns first came in for Anchorage’s local elections Tuesday night, more than 20,000 additional ballots have been counted, and the preliminary results appear to be holding.

Moose stomps on Alaska man’s foot after he kicked her

Associated Press

State officials say a man was injured north of Anchorage after a moose that he had just kicked stomped his foot in return.

New map shows the potential future of permafrost on the North Slope

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“We hope that this tool will be useful for engineers who [are] doing some projects in this area, for government thinking about what they should expect, and also for any people who live in Alaska,” Vladimir Romanovsky said.

U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau police test response capabilities with nuclear scenario

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau emergency responders trained for a simulated a terrorist threat with a nuclear device aboard a ferry. About 30 Juneau residents got to ride along for the exercise.

AK: The sweet traditions of Russian Orthodox Easter

Victoria Petersen, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Russian Orthodox Easter comes April 8, and families across Alaska are preparing for the event with Easter Bread. The symbolic bread came to the state with Russian colonists, but has taken on new life with Alaskans who have added their own traditions to it.

49 Voices: Harold Goode of Kotzebue

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Harold Goode in Kotzebue. Goode is a chef at Maniilaq long-term care facility. When he moved to the region a year ago he had to learn to cook in a very different way.